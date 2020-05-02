Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,479 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

