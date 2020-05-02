Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,855 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $173,205.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,183,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,984,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $836.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of QAD by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 307,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of QAD by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QAD by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of QAD by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QADA shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

