Analysts Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 309,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.