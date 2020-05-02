Carrie E. Hansen Sells 8,930 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $207,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $24.20 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

