Daniel S. Jaffee Sells 6,017 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $71,601.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ODC opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $285.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $216,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.