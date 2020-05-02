Cat Rock Capital Management Lp Sells 30,511 Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 30,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $222,730.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cat Rock Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 13,001 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $91,527.04.

On Friday, April 24th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 53,412 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $363,735.72.

On Monday, April 20th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,614 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $22,912.76.

On Friday, April 17th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 38,386 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $254,499.18.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 6,000 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $33,480.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 1,385 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $11,827.90.

On Thursday, March 5th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,103 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $36,243.04.

On Thursday, February 27th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $245,199.84.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. SharpSpring Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 54.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. On average, analysts expect that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHSP shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SharpSpring by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 49.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

