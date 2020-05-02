Deborah L. Bevier Sells 1,740 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,305.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

F5 Networks stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $155.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after buying an additional 57,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,852 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

