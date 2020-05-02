Eric S. Zorn Acquires 29,112 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ROIC stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.31. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth $640,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

