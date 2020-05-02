SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.59

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and traded as low as $35.31. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 25,880 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SONVY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.