TheStreet Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to C

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DBS Vickers raised TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $61.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of -383.82 and a beta of 0.32.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,235,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,756,000 after buying an additional 944,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,590,000 after purchasing an additional 233,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,389,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $126,058,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.