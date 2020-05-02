Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 99,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMT opened at $13.11 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

