Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €15.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CA. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.92 ($19.67).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €13.50 ($15.69) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.01.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

