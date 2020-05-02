Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 15,880 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Minerals Technologies worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after acquiring an additional 163,247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after acquiring an additional 154,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 126,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,229,000 after acquiring an additional 120,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

