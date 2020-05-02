Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Shares of PEG opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.