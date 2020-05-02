Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Barnes Group worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,425,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on B. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.54.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

