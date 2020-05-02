Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,557 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in UniFirst by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $150,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $452,154. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NYSE UNF opened at $168.15 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $191.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

