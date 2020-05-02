Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.48 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.