Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,459 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.10.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $109.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

