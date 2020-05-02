Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Position Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of Argo Group worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,222,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 6,534.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after acquiring an additional 741,728 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,122,000 after acquiring an additional 392,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 325,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,058,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Argo Group from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $77.75.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

