Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. El Paso Electric accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.52% of El Paso Electric worth $14,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,857,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.67. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $57.07 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE).

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.