Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,558 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NYSE:EXC opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

