Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Southwest Gas worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,213,000 after buying an additional 939,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $39,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 502,029 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $7,245,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. Wells Fargo & Co cut Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

In related news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,330.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

