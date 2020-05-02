Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,067 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust Of America accounts for about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of HTA opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

