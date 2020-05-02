Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,431 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $53,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 798,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after buying an additional 666,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,734,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after buying an additional 120,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

