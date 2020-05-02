Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,598 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $383.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.