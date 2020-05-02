Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Pra Group accounts for 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,953,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Pra Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

