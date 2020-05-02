Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.40% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Shares of DWLD opened at $21.81 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

