New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 188,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,083,000 after acquiring an additional 93,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,114,000 after acquiring an additional 165,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.