Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.24). PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 8.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $360.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.95. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

