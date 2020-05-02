Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €165.32 ($192.23).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €157.21. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

