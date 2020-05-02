United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.78 ($42.77).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €31.45 ($36.57) on Thursday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €36.73 ($42.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.48.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

