United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.78 ($42.77).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €31.45 ($36.57) on Thursday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €36.73 ($42.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.48.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF
Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF
New Jersey Resources Corp Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC
New Jersey Resources Corp Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF
Cwm LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF
Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. to Announce -$0.17 EPS
Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. to Announce -$0.17 EPS
Volkswagen Given a €140.00 Price Target at Independent Research
Volkswagen Given a €140.00 Price Target at Independent Research
United Internet Given a €32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
United Internet Given a €32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report