Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.00 ($47.67).

ETR VOS opened at €34.50 ($40.12) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €23.60 ($27.44) and a 1 year high of €43.60 ($50.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $605.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.68.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

