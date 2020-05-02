Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTK. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.60 ($14.65).

Takkt stock opened at €7.43 ($8.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.06. Takkt has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.66) and a 12 month high of €15.82 ($18.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.73. The stock has a market cap of $487.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

