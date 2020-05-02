Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €11.90 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.37 ($16.71).

ETR:SZG opened at €12.19 ($14.17) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 12 month high of €31.15 ($36.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $659.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.73.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

