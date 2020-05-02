Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SZG. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.37 ($16.71).

Shares of SZG opened at €12.19 ($14.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 12 month high of €31.15 ($36.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.62. The firm has a market cap of $659.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

