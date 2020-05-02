Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.92 ($37.12).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €32.40 ($37.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €27.29 and a 200-day moving average of €29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Software has a 12 month low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 12 month high of €35.03 ($40.73).

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Analyst Recommendations for Software (ETR:SOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF
Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF
New Jersey Resources Corp Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC
New Jersey Resources Corp Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF
Cwm LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF
Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. to Announce -$0.17 EPS
Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. to Announce -$0.17 EPS
Volkswagen Given a €140.00 Price Target at Independent Research
Volkswagen Given a €140.00 Price Target at Independent Research
United Internet Given a €32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
United Internet Given a €32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report