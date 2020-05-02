Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.92 ($37.12).

Shares of SOW opened at €32.40 ($37.67) on Tuesday. Software has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 12-month high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.98.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

