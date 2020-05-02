Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €18.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.85 ($34.70).

NOEJ opened at €22.94 ($26.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.26. Norma Group has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a 1 year high of €42.86 ($49.84). The company has a market capitalization of $730.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

