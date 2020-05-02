MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.73 ($178.76).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €124.30 ($144.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €127.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €221.28.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

