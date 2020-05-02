Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €31.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.83 ($46.32).

ETR SHL opened at €40.20 ($46.74) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion and a PE ratio of 26.31. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Volkswagen Given a €140.00 Price Target at Independent Research
Volkswagen Given a €140.00 Price Target at Independent Research
United Internet Given a €32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
United Internet Given a €32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Vossloh Given a €45.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Vossloh Given a €45.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Takkt Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Takkt Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Suedzucker Given a €14.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Suedzucker Given a €14.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Salzgitter Given a €11.90 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
Salzgitter Given a €11.90 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report