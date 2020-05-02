Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €31.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.83 ($46.32).

ETR SHL opened at €40.20 ($46.74) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion and a PE ratio of 26.31. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

