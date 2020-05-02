UBS Group Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €38.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.92 ($37.12).

Get Software alerts:

SOW opened at €32.40 ($37.67) on Thursday. Software has a 12-month low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 12-month high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.98.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.