MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €83.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.73 ($178.76).

Shares of MTX opened at €124.30 ($144.53) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 52-week high of €289.30 ($336.40).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

