Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LXS. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.74 ($61.32).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS opened at €44.96 ($52.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.