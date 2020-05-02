Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LXS. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.74 ($61.32).

Shares of LXS opened at €44.96 ($52.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF
Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF
New Jersey Resources Corp Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC
New Jersey Resources Corp Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF
Cwm LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF
Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. to Announce -$0.17 EPS
Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. to Announce -$0.17 EPS
Volkswagen Given a €140.00 Price Target at Independent Research
Volkswagen Given a €140.00 Price Target at Independent Research
United Internet Given a €32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
United Internet Given a €32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report