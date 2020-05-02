Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €28.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.40 ($31.86).

Shares of S&T stock opened at €20.04 ($23.30) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. S&T has a 1-year low of €13.20 ($15.35) and a 1-year high of €26.18 ($30.44).

About S&T

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

