Warburg Research Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($51.74) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.74 ($61.32).

ETR:LXS opened at €44.96 ($52.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.87. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.09).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Lanxess (ETR:LXS)

