Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.50 ($57.56).

ETR NEM opened at €57.50 ($66.86) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 52.27. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €32.46 ($37.74) and a fifty-two week high of €69.05 ($80.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

