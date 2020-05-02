SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.13 ($7.13).

Shares of SFQ opened at €4.69 ($5.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €4.09 and a 200-day moving average of €6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52 week low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of €11.68 ($13.58).

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

