Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.20 ($49.07) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Koenig & Bauer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.05 ($41.92).

Shares of ETR SKB opened at €18.78 ($21.84) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a fifty-two week low of €14.42 ($16.77) and a fifty-two week high of €44.38 ($51.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The firm has a market cap of $310.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.14.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Analyst Recommendations for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

