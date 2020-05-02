Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($56.40) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.50 ($57.56).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM opened at €57.50 ($66.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.36. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €32.46 ($37.74) and a 1 year high of €69.05 ($80.29). The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.