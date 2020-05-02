Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($56.40) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.50 ($57.56).

NEM opened at €57.50 ($66.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.36. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €32.46 ($37.74) and a twelve month high of €69.05 ($80.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

